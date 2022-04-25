Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will have been looking enviously at Christian Eriksen during his side's goalless draw with Brentford on Saturday, according to BBC Radio 5 Live presenter and Tottenham fan Ben Haines.

For the second week running, Spurs failed to have a shot on target in a toothless performance in west London, and Haines highlighted their bluntness on the Football Daily podcast.

"Conte will have been wishing he had Eriksen in his team," he said. "They are just missing something against teams that sit in a low or medium block."

England striker Natasha Dowie agreed, saying: "If he was playing for Spurs in that game, I think Harry Kane would have had a hat-trick."

Spurs scored 14 goals in four successive wins but losing at home to Brighton last Saturday and this draw at Brentford have cost them ground in the race for the Champions League.

"There is so much attached to Conte's wing-backs," continued Haines. "He's looking for a huge amount of pace and creativity from them.

"At the moment, they aren't getting what they need from them."

