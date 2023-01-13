Chelsea boss Graham Potter: "It's really frustrating, it's incredibly challenging and it's a tough moment. I feel for the supporters.

"We had a couple of good chances but I think we can do the basics a little better in terms of our defending. That's what we have to improve. At the same time, we got back into the game and then the red card. It's where we are at this moment where things can happen for us."

On Joao Felix being sent off on his debut: "He was obviously having a fantastic impact on the game and you could see his quality. To lose him, and then for three matches, it's just really disappointing.

"He's a young player, a top player and all of these will be learning moments. I don't think there was any malice in the challenge at all. It was a little bit high of course and the referee has got a decision to make."