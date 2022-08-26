Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp are out, but should resume training next week. Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura did not train on Friday but will be assessed on Saturday.

On transfers, Conte said: "If there are players that go out, we need players to come in. The club know very well the importance for me to have a squad, to have a couple of players in every role."

On Heung-min Son's form: "We are talking about a really important player for me and for the club. I think Sonny, in the last three games, he had the chances to score but there is a moment when you are a bit lucky or a bit unlucky. No problem with Son or his performance. His attitude and commitment is always very high. I’m happy about his performance. I don’t see any problem with him."

On the Champions League draw: "We are talking about the most important and most difficult competition in Europe and maybe the world. You find the best teams in the world in this competition. In our draw I see balance in our group. Our target is to try to go to the next round. I think we gained the possibility to play this important competition and we want to enjoy it."

On whether the season gets harder from this point because of the midweek games: "Today I was talking with Fabio Paratici about the difficulty because to play one game every seven days is one thing, but to play many games every three days is totally different. This is the period where you understand which team, which squad are really good to be competitive."