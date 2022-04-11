Ring craft enabling Leeds to emerge

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If the last international break was a bonus in the sense of giving head coach Jesse Marsch an early chance to spend a concentrated period of time with his new squad, then the next fortnight has become a godsend.

All of his players will be present and correct to imbue his ideals, whether recuperating from injury or in training sessions, as none are heading off to represent their countries. Timing can be everything.

After a third win in four games at Watford, the potential for the Whites to reappear among the Premier League's fixtures released in the summer was enhanced.

Defeat for third-bottom Burnley at table-proppers Norwich not only leaves United nine points clear of the drop zone but means the Clarets have to win all three games they play before Marsch's men are in action again to go past them.

Ten points from a possible 12 means Leeds are indeed emerging - on top in a dogfight if not in quality of play. But Marsch recognises that and, to be fair, his primary concern is close to becoming a secondary thought as 33 points may be enough to stay up.

"The defensive performance was quite good," he told BBC Radio Leeds after the 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road. "We'd like to see more moments where we can win balls, where we can cleanly and calmly play forward, and where we can create advantages and then finish them off a little bit cleaner."

The American envisages still being in a scrap come the trip to Selhurst Park - "by the time we play against Palace, the table will be tight again" - but Marsch is enabling his charges to land enough blows to keep the basement brawlers at arms length during the run-in.