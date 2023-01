It was always going to be hard to break up the midfield trio of Scott Pittman, Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga. Slowly, Stephen Kelly is making his presence felt in West Lothian.

Driving up and down the park, he was a key cog in David Martindale's midfield in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Fizzing one past the post, that he possibly should have scored, he then curled the ball right onto Morgan Boyes' head to notch a perfect assist.