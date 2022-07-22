We asked you for your thoughts on Saints latest signing Sekou Mara and what you think of Ralph Hasenhuttl's transfer business so far.

Here are some of your comments.

Matt: I would have liked to have seen a proven goalscorer, even if it meant they were of an older age than what the club seems to like. We really have to hit the ground running. Two years of being at the bottom end of the league can't continue.

Cary: He's possibly a good investment for the future but we need a proven striker for the upcoming season. Dembele may be an ideal fit but would he come to Southampton?

Govind: We still need another striker. A top class proven first-team player. Reports were saying we were linked to Moussa Dembele. I would love to get him at the club!

Kieran: I like the signings so far but there’s still more work to be done. An experienced striker should be next on the list, with a creative winger also. Furthermore, I think we need maybe one more centre-back and full-back cover and then I’ll be happy with the overall squad going into the season.

Rob: A good signing by all accounts, but we still need an established 'veteran' striker to lead the line. Pukki from Norwich would fit the bill.