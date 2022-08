Manchester United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather leave Barcelona for the Blues than Manchester United, according to reports which also suggest that Barcelona value him at £25m, a figure Chelsea are reluctant to pay. (Telegraph, via Express), external

West Ham have dropped their interest in Emerson because of the left-back's high wage demands. (Guardian), external

