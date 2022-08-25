Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Conor Gallagher is a one-of-a-kind player, an all-action midfield general.

In spite of an underwhelming full debut for Chelsea at Leeds last weekend - something that can be said for most Blues who played that day - Gallagher already possesses the attributes to play at international level, as evidenced by Gareth Southgate giving Conor his first cap last season.

Impressive on loan at Crystal Palace last year, as he was for West Brom, Swansea and Charlton before that, the intuitive Gallagher applies every ounce of himself to the team and this attitude has won him plaudits everywhere. Conor has an excellent eye for goal, drives forward with the ball and has ability and nous to find the right pass wherever he finds himself on the pitch.

While there is no denying James Maddison is a very good player and has deserved to make more than one international appearance, England are blessed with a lot of talent in the positions that the Leicester man most regularly operates.

At just 22 years of age and now training with Chelsea's collection of stars every day, Gallagher will only continue to improve. Even if his development this year is ultimately best served by a final Premier League loan before the window closes, there will be no keeping the irrepressible dynamo down, at club or international level.

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

So long as Southgate is the manager, I think it will be Gallagher. For whatever reason, he does not rate James Maddison, which is absurd. He is clearly one of the best English midfielders, with the highest goals and assists ratio out of any of his competition, so there can be no other reason why he is not in Southgate's England squad.

Unfortunately, I agree with a lot of Leicester fans who believe that just because he plays for "little old Leicester", he isn't rated by the English national team. I hate to say it but if he moved to one of the so-called 'big six' clubs, like Spurs or Arsenal, or his boyhood club Manchester United, he would be recognised more for his country.

As for Gallagher, just compare his stats with Maddison already this season. Madders has two goals and an assist after just three games. Gallagher? He has none. There is no comparison to be made here.

Maddison is clearly better but because he plays at Leicester he goes under the radar.

