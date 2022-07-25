"We can't rely on any one individual," was Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin's reply when asked about the future of Christian Ramirez.

New arrival Bojan Miovski has been given the number nine shirt, which had been previously worn by the American striker. Ramirez, scorer of three League Cup goals already this term, was wearing 99 when he came off the bench to replace Miovski, who netted an early debut penalty, in Sunday's 3-0 win over Raith Rovers.

"We can't have someone getting injured and all of a sudden our game plan falls to pieces," Goodwin told BBC Sportsound after the game.

"All the best teams across the world have got options, especially at the top end of the pitch. When the boys give their all for 65-70 minutes, you want to be able to replace them with like-for-like.

"The players are well aware of what it's going to take to get a jersey and they will have to work extremely hard to hold on to it. That's got to be a positive for the group.

"Christian is no less or no more important that any other player, neither is my captain or goalkeeper. They're all under pressure every time they cross that white line because they know if standards drop then they come out of the team."