Hammers Put six past Perth Glory

West Ham made it two wins from two pre-season games as they opened their tour of Australia with an impressive 6-2 victory over Perth Glory.

An own goal by Glory's Darryl Lachman opened the scoring, before Gianluca Scamacca, Emerson, Divin Mubama and a Jarrod Bowen brace sealed the win.

The win was West Ham's first since Declan Rice's exit from the club was confirmed.

After the game, Moyes said: "He's a super player... he performed excellently for us. Of course we've been preparing and getting things ready [for the summer transfer window]."

Next up for the Hammers in pre-season rivals Tottenham.

"We've scored six goals today, that's what we want to see," said Moyes, after a freewheeling second half in which his side scored four.

"We didn't play quite so well in the first half, but were much better and stronger in the second half."

