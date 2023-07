West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United about signing defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Scott McTominay. (Sky Sports), external

However, the Hammers have been put off by United's £40m valuation of McTominay. (Mirror), external

Urawa Red Diamonds and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, 20, has turned down a move to Old Trafford. (Sponichi, in Japanese), external

Paris St-Germain are anticipating player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs after a world-record £259m bid from Al-Hilal. Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona interested in the 24-year-old France forward. (Press Association, via Independent), external

