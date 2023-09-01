Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea: "There's been some interest for sometime regarding Cole Palmer and every club would have been looking at him because of his ability and what he can do, so there's no surprise Chelsea liked him.

"Maybe the move is to see if he can get more game time and the club probably felt it was a deal where he wanted to go and it was the right number and then they can bring someone else in in a different area, so from City's perspective it's probably worked well otherwise it wouldn't have happened.

"Over the next couple of season he could have become a regular at City, but it's not that simple because players want to play now and players get frustrated and the pathway is not that easy for him with the players that were in front of him. So for that amount of money and the player feels like he's got more of an opportunity to go play at Chelsea - at that point you've just go to look at the financials. Now I'm sure Manchester City didn't want him to go but sometimes these things happen.

"Looking at the signings for Chelsea, the amount of players they have got in in the time, you can’t get all of them in the team. But I know full well they have got a manager just like Pep who likes to improve young players, bring them on, he's in a real squad of players, so I think he's got a better chance of playing more minutes at Chelsea."