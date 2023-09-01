West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen to Sky Sports: "It's been a great start for me and the team, we are actually annoyed to be sitting here with 10 points and not 12.

"It was a different game. We had more of the ball but we were under pressure. We had to defend a lot of long balls and then it was about winning the second ball. We managed the game well.

"I headed straight at the keeper so I got away with that one. I don't score many headers!

"You want to go into the international break unbeaten, the real tests are to come. It's down to us to mix it with the big boys and show what we're about. This was the hardest game we've had so far this season. The atmosphere was bouncing in here."