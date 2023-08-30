Gray on leaking goals, 'great occasion' & Hibs vacancy

David Gray has been speaking to the media before Hibs face Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg on Thursday.

Here are the key points from the interim Hibs boss:

  • It will be another tough game but Hibs have to give a “better account of ourselves” than they did in the 5-0 first-leg defeat.

  • Hibs are conceding too many goals: “It’s something we are addressing and we certainly need to improve on.”

  • The game at Villa Park is a “reward” for last season and a “great occasion” where the players can test themselves against top opposition.

  • Gray has “not had time to think” since stepping up following Lee Johnson’s sacking: “Unfortunately I’ve been in this position before. It’s not nice and three people have just lost their jobs and I’m very conscious of that.”

  • The last few days have been “very difficult” for everyone involved but there’s no time to mope and it’s now about “trying to amend things as quickly as possible”.

  • On whether he wants the job full-time, Gray says: “It’s not about me at the moment. My future will be decided in the coming days, weeks, whenever the club make that decisions. I have been asked to do a job and that's what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

