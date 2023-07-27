Liverpool's Club Supporters Board has said it is "very disappointed" with Jordan Henderson's decision to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and says the transfer has created "hurt and division".

The Club Supporters Board, which was founded last year and includes representatives from LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs and the women's supporters club, said in a statement: "Jordan Henderson was a true captain and true leader for Liverpool on and off the pitch.

"We know he did much to promote inclusion on and off the pitch. He stood out as a principled footballer.

"We are therefore very disappointed by his decision and the hurt and division it has created.

"The very essence of the Liverpool supporters board is to be inclusive and ensure all Liverpool fans, whatever their faith, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability can attend and enjoy football.

"That's what we want for fans, that's what we want for football. We stand in solidarity with our allies from Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group."