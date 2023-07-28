Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has paid tribute to former team-mate David Silva, after the Spain international announced his retirement from football yesterday.

On his personal social media channels, Foden - who played and trained alongside Silva for three years - said: "The best we’ve ever seen!

"It was a privilege to have played alongside you, genuinely my idol from being a kid and the best mentor when coming into the first team.

"Thank you for everything my friend, all the best in your retirement."