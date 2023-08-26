Stephen Robinson does not expect Aberdeen to be hampered by their European exertions when they visit St Mirren in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match.

The Dons drew 2-2 with Swedish hosts BK Hacken in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg.

“Aberdeen have a very big squad," said St Mirren boss Robinson. "They have signed three players this week, I believe. So, I don’t think numbers will be affected.

“They have like-for-like in every position so that won’t be an issue. They will have plenty of days' rest in between so it will be just as it always is, a tough game against Aberdeen.

“At home we don’t fear anyone at all and we look forward to the game on Sunday.

“Aberdeen have spent heavily and invested heavily in their squad and it is up to us to match that and be prepared for a very hard game."