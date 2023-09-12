'Montgomery a popular choice among Hibs fans'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Newly-appointed head coach Nick Montgomery - the man chosen to replace Lee Johnson - is a popular choice among the Hibs support.

His success with A-League champions Central Coast Mariners on a very modest budget had set him out as the preferred option of many fans.

The job of identifying the new manager had been handed to Brian McDermott, Hibs’ director of football. Having seen an unwanted high turnover of managers in recent years, chief executive Ben Kensell will have high hopes that McDermott’s extensive experience will have helped identify Montgomery as a long-term option who can work with the squad he has rather than go through another transitional season.

Montgomery’s sides have been characterised by high-energy, high-workrate, attacking football. He is an expert at squeezing every last bit of ability out of players who have been written off or who just needed a chance.

He is a keen advocate of giving youth a chance and this may open the door to the likes of Jair Tavares and Elias Melkersen, who have found first-team football hard to come by after expensive transfers. Melkersen is currently out on loan until January and it will be hoped that Montgomery is the guy to finally get the best out of him in a Hibs jersey.

For a lot of the fans, though, simply having a manager who can put out a team that leaves everything out on the pitch each match will be welcomed.

Hibs have a good squad sprinkled with a couple of exceptional players. And as we witnessed last weekend when David Gray led the team to victory in Aberdeen, if you can get those players playing at their best each week there are very few teams in the league who could cope with them.