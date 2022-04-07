Leeds players 'don't think we are safe'

Jesse Marsch insists Leeds are still in danger of relegation, but that confidence within the camp has greatly improved over the past few weeks.

Burnley’s win over Everton on Wednesday dragged them to within six points of the Whites with two games in hand - and Marsch is under no illusion about the challenge his side faces.

“The reality is we are still in a relegation battle,” he said. “We know that but watching the table doesn’t do anything.

“The best thing for us is to control ourselves. None of us think that we are done or safe.”

Wins against Norwich and Wolves have given Leeds breathing space at the bottom of the table and Marsch wants them to utilise that momentum to pull further clear.

“There is a confidence that the team believe in themselves more than they did a month ago,” he said. “The key is to use that to propel ourselves forward.

“It was easy to see the stress on the players’ faces in matches so I was just trying to relieve the tension.

“Now they have a broader understanding of our tactics and terms, we are able to go into more details.”