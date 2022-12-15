Hearts AGM: Key points
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts' annual meeting took place this afternoon, here are the key points from it:
The major goal set in 2014 has been achieved with transfer of ownership to fans.
Net assets of the club in excess of £24 million.
The average player wage increased during the 2021/22 season by more than 50%.
Current spending levels not possible without continued donations by fans and benefactors.
Currently ahead of financial projections for current season.
There are ntentions to open a hotel within the current main stand.
Funds will be available for players in January, while the club are also expecting some interest in key players, including those who participated in the World Cup.