Odsonne Edouard scored a second-half brace as Crystal Palace beat Watford 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.

The match at Copers Cope saw Roy Hodgson's side claim their second pre-season victory along with the 4-0 win over Crawley Town after losing to Barnet, drawing with Brondby.

Edouard replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at the break and made an impact from the bench with two composed finished.

The Eagles still have pre-season tests against Millonarios, Sevilla and Lyon before their Premier League opener against Sheffield United on 12 August.