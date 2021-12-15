BBC Sport

Liverpool v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Having lost their first Premier League game against Newcastle under Jurgen Klopp in December 2015, Liverpool are unbeaten in their past nine against the Magpies (won five, drawn four).

  • Since winning their first Premier League game at Liverpool in April 1994, Newcastle are without a victory in their past 25 trips to Anfield in the competition, losing 20. Only against Manchester United have they had a longer such record in their league history (29 between 1973 and 2012).

  • Mohamed Salah has scored one goal in all four of his Premier League home games for Liverpool against Newcastle. Against no other side does he have a better 100% scoring record at Anfield in the competition.

  • Since taking four points from Liverpool in the 2016-17 season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost his past six league games against the Reds - by an aggregate score of 19-1.