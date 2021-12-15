Liverpool v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Having lost their first Premier League game against Newcastle under Jurgen Klopp in December 2015, Liverpool are unbeaten in their past nine against the Magpies (won five, drawn four).

Since winning their first Premier League game at Liverpool in April 1994, Newcastle are without a victory in their past 25 trips to Anfield in the competition, losing 20. Only against Manchester United have they had a longer such record in their league history (29 between 1973 and 2012).

Mohamed Salah has scored one goal in all four of his Premier League home games for Liverpool against Newcastle. Against no other side does he have a better 100% scoring record at Anfield in the competition.