Newcastle v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Newcastle have lost three of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea.
Chelsea have won seven of their past eight Premier League games against Newcastle, including the past four in a row without conceding.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in nine goals in nine appearances against Newcastle in all competitions, scoring six and assisting three. Against no side has he been involved in more goals in English football.
Only Kevin de Bruyne (45) and Andreas Pereira (34) have created more chances for team-mates in the Premier League this season than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (32).