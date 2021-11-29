Brentford end winless run to pile pressure on Benitez

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Winless in seven games. Five defeats in their last six in the Premier League. A Merseyside derby against high-flying Liverpool to come in midweek.

The pressure continues to build on Everton manager Rafael Benitez, whose toothless side were unable to make their second-half superiority count as they slipped to 14th in the table with defeat at Brentford.

Benitez said he understood the frustrations of supporters at full-time, though the Spaniard remains "confident" the Toffees can rediscover their early season form. On Sunday's evidence that will depend on how quickly they can get striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent since August, back from injury.

Ivan Toney's ice-cool first-half penalty proved enough to put the game beyond the visitors and end the Bees' own five-match wait for a league win.

The table paints a far rosier picture for Brentford, who climbed to 12th with victory, but more importantly for Thomas Frank's men they are seven points clear of the relegation places heading into the busy December period.