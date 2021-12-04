Pep Guardiola changes five of the 11 that began Manchester City's 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Jack Grealish makes his first City start since 3 November after picking up an injury when on international duty with England.

Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden also start, with Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus dropping out of the side.

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Sterling, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez.