Brentford are looking to win back-to-back league games against Chelsea for the first time February 1939, following their 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April.

The away side won all three meetings between Brentford and Chelsea in all competitions last season, with the Blues picking up two victories at Brentford Community Stadium (1-0 league, 2-0 League Cup).

Brentford have failed to score in four of their six home London derbies in the Premier League (W2 D2 L2), winning the only two games in which they found the net (2-0 against both Arsenal and West Ham last season).