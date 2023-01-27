Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Leeds needed a replay to see off Cardiff in round three, with their manager Jesse Marsch criticising his players after they had drawn the first game in Wales.

They will have to be up for it from the start here, because Accrington boss John Coleman will make his side are right in Leeds' faces.

If Leeds turn up, their quality will tell, but I can see Accrington making things awkward for them.

Krept's prediction: 1-2

Both teams are struggling a bit but I am going with Leeds.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Krept think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here