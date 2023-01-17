Former Nottingham Forest player Sean Dyche has pointed to the “earned” level of influence the legendary Brian Clough had at the club.

Dyche began his playing career under Clough, who was at the helm at the City Ground from 1975 to 1993, winning the First Division title, four League Cups and the European Cup twice.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, Dyche said: "Everyone had dealings with Clough. He ran the whole gaff. Everyone would answer to the boss - end of. I think even the chairman would ask if it was OK if he could come in the dressing room. He had his fingerprints over everything.

“The man-management. At the time it was normal, but he was a genius looking back.

"I remember we played Arsenal at home in a big game. On the Friday, he said: ‘Right, get the ice creams out.’ We walked down the Trent having an ice cream. You’re thinking: ‘We’ve got Arsenal tomorrow.’ And we won, of course.

“What do you think the chief executive and football director are saying if you took the team for an ice cream now? Trust me, if you don’t win you are getting grilled. The trust then was ultimate trust in Clough. What he decides is getting done. He’d earned that respect."

Listen to Dyche on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast on BBC Sounds