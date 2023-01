Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are keen on West Ham defender Craig Dawson.

The Molineux outfit tried to sign Dawson in the summer but were rebuffed by David Moyes.

It is understood there is more chance of a deal now but West Ham need to find a replacement first.

Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Gabriel Ogbonna have all had injury problems this season, whilst Thilo Kehrer has struggled at times in his first season in the Premier League.