Jeong Sang-bin will move to Minnesota United in the MLS on a permanent deal 14 months after signing for Wolves.

The South Korea international joined in January 2022 from Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K-League and went straight on loan to Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich.

Wolves will see a "significant financial return" on the sale of the 20-year-old forward, who did not make a competitive appearance for the club.

Wolves' strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has thanked Grasshopper manager Giorgio Contini and his staff for helping with Jeong's development.

“With all of our decisions when it comes to players leaving the club, we want to ensure the moves work for all parties involved, but especially the players," said Jackson.

"We felt this was a really good opportunity for Sang-bin to further his development and get the regular game time that he now needs.

"We would like to wish Sang-bin all the best for his future and look forward to following his career with interest as he develops into a top player."