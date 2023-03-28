While many Premier League players have been on duty with their national teams over the past week or so, others have had the chance to recharge during the international break - which can be invaluable towards the end of a long campaign.

"It makes a big difference," said striker Callum Wilson, who went to Dubai on a training camp with Newcastle after missing out on England selection.

"You give so much in the season and there comes a point where sometimes you have a bit of a dip, mentally and physically, and you probably need a bit of a boost to get you through to the end of the season. It is a long season, especially when there’s a World Cup in there as well.

"A little week like that is perfect; training, sun, a bit of relaxation, a chance to switch off from football for a few days, and then you feel like you’re ready to go again."

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham forward Michail Antonio added: "It does make a difference for the body because playing football does take a toll on the body.

"There are positives and negatives. The negatives are when you’re playing well, you want to keep going and keep on the good run. When you’re not, you want to break to recharge and hopefully go on a nice little run."

