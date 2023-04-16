Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Forest are now winless across their past 10 Premier League matches.

They were 13th after their last victory when they beat Leeds United 1-0 on 5 February.

After their latest loss they remain 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Renan Lodi both had chances to break the deadlock for the home side in the first half.

And Forest also had a penalty shout in the 19th minute when an in-swinging corner struck the arm of United defender Harry Maguire, but the video assistant referee chose not to overturn referee Simon Hooper's non-penalty decision.

"I definitely think it was a penalty from the Maguire incident, and then a second yellow," Forest boss Steve Cooper told BBC MOTD.

"The ref should give it, I understand at this level and the type of incident why he did not give it. But I do not know how VAR did not spot it, at this level they should be doing better."

In attack Forest failed to register a single shot on target, while they were only kept in the game deep into the second half by the brilliance of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Forest face Liverpool in their next match on Saturday where they will be desperately hoping to end their winless run.