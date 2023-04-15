Analysis: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Newcastle fought back from a slow start at Brentford last weekend to claim a fifth straight Premier League victory, but there was to be no recovery at Villa Park as the Magpies slipped to their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Eddie Howe's team have been in sensational form but looked off the pace on Saturday and were fortunate not to fall behind after just 28 seconds, when Ollie Watkins struck the foot of the post.

The former Brentford man caused the Magpies all sorts of problems as he repeatedly targeted the space between Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier, who couldn't live with the 27-year-old's pace.

Newcastle improved marginally in the second half, but the closest they came to a goal was when Alexander Isak's shot from the edge of the box was parried over the bar by Emiliano Martinez.

The Magpies will require a much-improved display at St James' Park next Sunday, when fellow Champions League aspirants Tottenham come to town.