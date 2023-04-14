'Tough start' - Souttar made Rangers debut with fractured ankle

Defender John Souttar has revealed he made his Rangers debut with a stress fracture in his ankle.

The Scotland international, 26, came off against Livingston in the Premiership opener on 30 July and did not feature again until March.

He completed his first 90 minutes of the season in last weekend's 3-2 defeat by Celtic where his slack backpass let in Jota for what proved to be the winning goal.

"It's been a tough start to my Rangers career," Souttar said. "It wasn't how I envisaged it.

"It was a frustrating period. I felt the pain before the Livi game and during it, then we got it scanned after and the stress fracture was in the ankle.

"I had to do everything I could to get back. You need to be mentally strong, you have to have an end goal, focus on that and on being the best you can, focus on playing for Rangers which is what I signed to do.

"I'm back now and I'm feeling good. I'm just glad to be getting moments on the park."