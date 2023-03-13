Baccus named in Socceroos squad

Keanu Baccus is in line to add to his five caps after being called up by Australia for a friendly double-header with Ecuador later this month.

St Mirren midfielder Baccus, 24, featured in all four of the Socceroos' games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he started the last-16 loss to eventual champions Argentina.

Buddies defender Ryan Strain misses out on a place in Graham Arnold's squad for the games with Ecuador in Parramatta on 24 March and in Melbourne four days later.