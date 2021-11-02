After Antonio Conte was appointed the new Spurs boss, Guardiola welcomed him back to England and labelled him an "outstanding" manager;

He sent his well wishes to Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for three months after suffering chest pains while playing for Barcelona at the weekend. He added: "Health is much more important than anything else";

On the game itself, he described the Bruges match as "more important" than the upcoming Manchester derby;