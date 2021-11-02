Guardiola on Conte, Aguero & Bruges
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's Champions League match with Club Bruges on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:
After Antonio Conte was appointed the new Spurs boss, Guardiola welcomed him back to England and labelled him an "outstanding" manager;
He sent his well wishes to Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for three months after suffering chest pains while playing for Barcelona at the weekend. He added: "Health is much more important than anything else";
On the game itself, he described the Bruges match as "more important" than the upcoming Manchester derby;
Despite a decrease in form, Guardiola says that Kevin De Bruyne remains vital to the team and he has the support of the club.