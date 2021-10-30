Leicester City v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sticks with the side that started their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa eight days ago.

Martin Odegaard, who missed that EFL Cup win at Leeds on Tuesday, makes the bench.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli