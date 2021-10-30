Leicester City v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers makes one change to the side that started the 2-1 win over Brentford in their last Premier League match with Luke Thomas replacing the injured Ricardo Pereira.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sticks with the side that started their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa eight days ago.
Martin Odegaard, who missed that EFL Cup win at Leeds on Tuesday, makes the bench.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli