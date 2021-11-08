Leeds 1-1 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Leeds have only lost two of their last 12 games at Elland Road in the Premier League (won four, drawn six), and are now unbeaten in their last three on home soil (won one, drawn two).

Leicester haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in the Premier League, their longest run without one in the competition since March 2019. They have, however, scored in each of their last 13 away Premier League matches; their longest run in the top-flight since between April and December 1960 (13).