Newcastle United's new owners are considering replacing manager Steve Bruce with Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard or ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre. (Mail), external

Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is also being looked at by the new Newcastle hierarchy for the role of sporting director. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies will target four Manchester United players when the transfer window reopens in January with France striker Anthony Martial, 25, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and England attacker Jesse Lingard, 28, all said to be on their wishlist. (Mirror), external

Newcastle are also interested in Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, who plans to leave the Serie A club in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

