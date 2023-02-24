Patrick Vieira says his Crystal Palace side will have to be at their best to compete with Liverpool this weekend, despite the Reds' form.

The sides met at Anfield early in the season, sharing the points in a 1-1 draw. Vieira will not underestimate the Merseyside club despite their recent struggles.

"I don’t think it is the best time to play them," said Vieira.

"When you are talking about Liverpool Football Club and what they have achieved in the last couple of years, looking at the quality of players they have they will want to bounce back straight away. There’s no good time to play Liverpool.

"When you look at the 15 minutes that they played against Madrid, I believe they were at their best. When you look at their manager and the players that they have, there’s a quality in there. Our job is to make it really difficult for them. We will have to be at our best to compete against that Liverpool team, regardless of form."

Vieira spoke about the importance of seeing games out after his side let go of a 1-0 lead in added time to draw with Brentford last time out.

"We have to manage the games much better," he said. "The last five minutes or during the game or during if we are going through a difficult period. It's just about trying to manage those periods as best as we can.

"Of course it tells us a lot about how we need score that second goal. When you play against teams in the Premier League you concede chances but on the other side when we have those opportunities, its important for us to take it."