Kensell leads tributes to Gordon

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell has led tributes to club owner Ron Gordon, who has died at the age of 68.

Hibs confirmed his passing this afternoon, with Kensell telling the club's website, external, "Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Kensell added that the Gordon family will "continue to work to deliver Ron's long-term vision and plan for the club".