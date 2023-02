Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has backed his goalkeeper Zander Clark - who he rates as the best in the Premiership - to replace the injured Craig Gordon as Scotland number one when Euro qualifying begins next month. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Settled defender Toby Sibbick says it would be "silly" to leave Hearts and he is pleased the club rejected Blackpool's bid for him during the transfer window. (Daily Record), external

Read all of Saturday's Scottish Gossip