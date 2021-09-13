Leicester v Man City: The pick of the stats
Since losing their first Premier League game of the season against Spurs, Manchester City have won all three games in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.
Leicester City have lost five of their last eight Premier League games (three wins), as many as they lost in their previous 24 in the top-flight (13 wins, six draws, five defeats).
The away team has won 12 of the 21 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Man City (57%), including each of the last four in a row.