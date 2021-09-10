Team news: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Chelsea trio Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are all doubts due to injury.

Thiago Silva could miss out because of the enforcement of Fifa regulations, while Reece James is suspended.

Emi Martinez will miss a league game for the first time since joining Aston Villa because of quarantine rules, along with Emi Buendia.

Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey are available, while Bertrand Traore has returned to training.

