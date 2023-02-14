Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Analysis

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Everton came crashing down to earth with a bump at Liverpool after the euphoria of beating Premier League leaders Arsenal in new manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

The fierce intensity and competitive edge of that 1-0 win at Goodison Park was missing as they went down tamely at Anfield with a performance that was a a more realistic reflection of the weaknesses that have left them in the relegation zone.

Everton’s lack of attacking threat was once again exposed by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury absence, leaving Dyche to use rookie 22-year-old Ellis Simms, who was handed a thankless task on his own up front.

Dyche will try to channel the spirit of the win against Arsenal when fellow strugglers managerless Leeds United come to Goodison Park on Saturday because this is the sort of performance that will get them out of trouble.

The manner of the win against the Gunners needs to become the rule rather than the exception.