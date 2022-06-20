Talks 'progressing' between McGregor & Rangers
One big talking point at the end of Rangers' gruelling campaign was the future of goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
After the veteran stopper's emotional cameo in the Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts in May, it looked like the 40-year-old's Ibrox career was over.
But reports suggest McGregor appears likely to stay on at Rangers for at least another season, with Joshua Barrie of the Rangers Review stating that talks "are progressing".
🚨 I understand that talks between Allan McGregor and Rangers are progressing with both sides keen for a deal to be agreed.https://t.co/jvgLbz3vGB— Joshua Barrie (@JoshuaBarrieRR) June 20, 2022
