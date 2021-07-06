Teenager Joe Gelhardt admits it has been "a tough step up" after joining Leeds from Wigan Athletic a year ago.

The 19-year-old England youth striker, who scored 11 goals in 16 appearances as United romped to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title, has settled in well to life at Elland Road, where the training regime is hard under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"I really enjoyed my first season," Gelhardt told BBC Radio Leeds.

"After a few weeks your body gets used to it. We had a successful season with the under-23s and I was happy to make the bench a few times with the first team as well."

Gelhardt revealed that Bielsa sees him as more of a number nine than a 10 and said of the Argentine: "I've learned so much in such little time.

"Technically and tactically, it's different gravy what you learn from him. It's unbelievable - you're like: 'Wow!'"

