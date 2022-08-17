Newcastle v Manchester City: Head-to-head record

Newcastle have won just one of their past 29 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4 L24), winning 2-1 at home in January 2019.

City have won their previous five league games against Newcastle, netting at least four goals in each of the past three.

The Magpies and City are the only sides yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season. The last time the Magpies kept a clean sheet in each of their first three league games was in 1961-62 (second tier), while they last did so in the top-flight in 1902-03.