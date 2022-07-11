Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers "have to be very careful" over Nnamdi Ofoborh's health.

The midfielder, 22, moved to Ibrox last summer on a four-year deal but is yet to feature for Rangers because of a heart issue.

"He's a player of course who had some problems - still has problems - and it's a situation we have to be very careful about to make sure we make the right decisions for his health," said manager Van Bronckhorst.

"That process is still going. I don't know what will happen in the future, but for me the most important thing is health.

"If you see him he's very good with the boys and very energetic and happy.

"I feel really bad for him that he cannot be on the pitch, but the most important thing is his health."