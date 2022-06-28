New Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has all of the qualities needed to succeed in the role, says the club's director of football Phil Giles.

Dykes was named in the role on Monday and will take on a "broader" remit than when undertaking his previous work as head of the club's recruitment department.

“Lee has done a fantastic job for us over the last three seasons, so I’m pleased to be able to confirm him in a new and broader role at the club," said Giles., external

"He has a strong work ethic, is well connected across football, is process driven with a good eye for a player, which are all qualities that he’ll continue to need as technical director.

“This role is a meaningful one for the club, since the last person to hold this position was Rob Rowan. Lee is aware of the significance of the role and I’m sure will do a job which is equally as good as the fantastic work done by Rob during his time here.”

Dykes has worked at clubs including Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United. He was sporting director at Bury in 2018-19 when the club won promotion.